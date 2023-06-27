HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A search for a wanted sex offender led to the arrest of four brothers, officials say.

On Friday, deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office alongside the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Special Investigations Unit executed a felony arrest warrant on Aaron Mendoza, 32, for failure to register as a sex offender.

Before entering the house, deputies spoke with Aaron’s brother, Damian Mendoza, 27. Damian had an active warrant for criminal mischief and was arrested at the home, according to a release by CCSO.

Deputies were then met by Sergio Mendoza, 37, when they entered the residence. After a brief investigation, deputies confirmed Sergio had an active warrant for assault and possession of marijuana. Sergio was arrested at the home, the release stated.

While in the home, deputies found 5.2 ounces of marijuana and a handgun. Angel Mendoza, 22, admitted to deputies that the contraband was his. Angel was also arrested at the home.

Deputies searched the entire home but could not find Aaron. Shortly after the received additional information about his whereabouts and executed s second arrest warrant. Aaron was arrested and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

The four brothers were transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.