CBS4 allowed in troubled Border Patrol station in Clint

CLINT, Texas (CBS4) — For the first time, journalists were allowed inside of the U.S. Border Patrol facility in Clint, Texas, but cameras were not allowed in.



It’s the media’s first look since reports emerged of migrant children being detained in squalid conditions with inadequate food, water and sanitation.

Reporter Jala Washington toured the facility Wednesday afternoon:

Soon after walking in, I got to see a conference room and was briefed along other journalists by Border Patrol Chief Aaron Hull.

Once the briefing was over, we walked down a long hallway and into the area where unaccompanied migrant children were detained.

The space was air conditioned and it smelled freshly cleaned.

Some children I saw looked sad, while others smiled, laughed and seemed content.

Their holding cells seemed tidy. Each space was categorized by gender, age or sickness.

There was no carpet in the cells and not every child had a bed.

Some of the children laid in the beds, others side-by-side on gymnastics mats on the ground.

The cells were kept unlocked so that the children could come and go, officials said.

I wasn’t allowed to speak to any of the children. The staff outside of the station showed no interest in talking to journalists.

I’ll have more of my experience of the story coming up on CBS4 Local.