EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents arrested 136 migrants in four separate events, including a group of 86 migrants in Brownsville.

On March 7, agents saw a group of 86 migrants walking in Brownsville. The group consisted of 31 family members and 55 single adults, according to a release from U.S Customs and Border Protection.

According to the release, 75 of the migrants in the group were from Nicaragua, while the rest were from Central American and Colombia.

Earlier that day, Rio Grande City Police received information on two apartments that were being used to harbor migrants. Officers approached both apartments and discovered 12 migrants from Mexico, Honduras and Peru.

Later that day, Hidalgo County Constable discovered five migrants inside a Weslaco residence.

The following day, agents found 33 migrants at a residence in Sullivan City, Texas.