Causes of death determined for all 10 Astroworld victims

FILE – Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — All 10 victims from a November music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, or suffocation, Harris County officials ruled Thursday.

Ten people, all under the age of 30, died following rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Nov. 9, when a crowd surged toward the stage, crushing concertgoers together and causing a panic. The youngest victim was 9 and the oldest was 27.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled the manner of all deaths as an accident. Only one individual had contributing causes of death listed as “combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine, and ethanol,” according to the report.

Hundreds were treated by on-site medics and dozens of people were injured — leading to dozens of lawsuits that quickly followed the tragedy. Many of which directly listed Scott and LiveNation, the festival’s organizing group.