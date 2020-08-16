Cat rescued from house fire in Silvis that broke out right after power was turned back on

A feline in Silvis is one step closer to living nine lives after being rescued from a residential fire that happened late Wednesday morning once power was turned back on.

Shadow, a black cat, was revived by Genesis Ambulance Paramedic Liz Rogers using a pet oxygen mask donated by the Invisible Fence Company.

“The cat has more lives remaining, thanks to Liz and the generous donation of the equipment,” said Genesis Health System’s Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper.

Local 4 News was on the scene of the fire, which broke out around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on 8th Street.

The two people who live there were not home at the time of the fire.

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters says, as power is turned back on in the Quad Cities, things like this might happen.

“Whenever you have a major power outage like that, the utility companies do the best that they possibly can to make sure that everything is safe, but they can’t go around and look at every single house,” said Fire Chief Winters. “Even if they did, they wouldn’t necessarily see that there was a problem. That problem could be inside a wall someplace, so it’s always a worry when the power comes back on that something like this could happen.”

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.