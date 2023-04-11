Update: Tuesday, 10:28 a.m.

DIMMITT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an update from Castro County Sheriff Sal Rivera, as of 10:28 a.m. on Tuesday the “actual” fire from the Monday evening explosion was contained, with manure and hay still smoldering at the scene and expected to continue for some time.

Rivera detailed that the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and emergency personnel, responded to the South Fork Dairy after receiving calls at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday. Rivera said that, according to witnesses, an explosion occurred at the dairy around that time and ignited a fire, which spread to a building used to hold cattle on the property.

Officials with the Castro County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was trapped inside the facility and fire crews were able to locate the person and remove them from the building. One person was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital, said Rivera, and was last reported to be in critical condition. Further, an unknown amount of cattle were killed in the fire.

While its cause is still under investigation through the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office and others, including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Rivera noted that the initial explosion may have been caused by a machinery malfunction.

The South Fork Dairy was further noted to be a recent development in the community, having been in operation for less than a year in the area and employing around 60 people. This is the first instance of a fire or explosion at the business.

Original Story:

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas — University Medical Center EMS dispatch confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that it is assisting with a “multiple casualty incident” at South Fork Dairy in Castro County.

Officials said UMC’s mass-casualty ambulance was called at approximately 8:15 p.m. Initial reports indicated there was an explosion at the dairy. Details on the severity of injuries were not immediately available.

Photos shared with EverythingLubbock.com showed a large cloud of smoke that was visible from Hereford.



(Photo: Maria Delgado)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.