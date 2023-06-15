HOBOKEN, NJ (KRQE) – Carnation Breakfast Essentials is adding some new iconic flavors to its lineup. People can now pick up bottles of the drink inspired by two Girl Scout Cookie flavors – Thin Mints and Coconut Caramel.

The drinks will still include Carnation’s 10 grams of protein and 21 vitamins and minerals and also be gluten-free. “We understand parents want to provide breakfast and snack options that spark their kids’ tastebuds while serving up protein and essential vitamins and minerals. That’s why we’re proud to align with Girl Scouts of the USA through this new licensing arrangement to offer families Carnation Breakfast Essentials nutritional drinks inspired by some of the most iconic Girl Scout Cookie flavors,” said Mohini Joshi, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Nestle Health Science USA.

Carnation Breakfast Essentials drinks include 300 mg (or 25% of the Daily Value of Calcium) which is twice the calcium of a 53 oz cup of Greek yogurt, and 10 mcg (50% of the Daily Value of Vitamin D), which is triple the Vitamin D of an 8 fl oz glass of milk. They also include 10 grams of protein and 90 mg (100% of the Daily Value) of Vitamin C, and 10 mcg (50%) of the Daily Value of Vitamin D.

The Girl Scout Cookie Flavored Nutritional Drinks are available in six-packs of 8 fl oz bottles at Walmart, Meijer, Giant Eagle, and other stores nationwide as of June 2023.