AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said the driver of a car that hit a train Friday morning in east Austin following a chase between police has died. Officials believed the chase was with a suspected drunk driver.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the driver at East Seventh and Neches Streets at 2:36 a.m. but the driver took off.

The driver then hit the train at the crossing of Seventh Street and Northwestern Avenue. That’s just west of Pleasant Valley Road.

According to Austin Travis County EMS, paramedics took the patient to the hospital. ATCEMS said the patient had critical injuries but later died.

Austin Police said both directions of Seventh Street were closed as of 3 a.m.

APD also said train crossings at 6th Street at Northwestern, 7th and Northwestern and Webberville and Northwestern would be blocked.

CapMetro said it was expecting rail delays Friday morning due to the crash being on its tracks.

“Bus bridge will assist customers between MLK and Downtown stations,” CapMetro said.