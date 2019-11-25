U.S. Capitol Christmas tree arrives in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS)- The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday, November 25.

This year’s tree hails from the Land of Enchantment. The 60-foot blue spruce rolled up in front of the Capitol on a flatbed truck, then was lifted by crane onto the lawn.

The tree’s journey began in Carson National Forest, where it was cut down earlier this month and made nearly 30 stops in communities along the way. Over the next several days, it will be decorated with thousands of LED lights and ornaments, hand-crafted from recycled material by children from New Mexico.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for December 4th.