Kyle, Texas, is again trying to set the world record for the most same-name people in one spot. (Getty)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Is your name Kyle? Do you know anyone named Kyle? If so, get ready to gather ’round in Kyle, Texas.

The city, located 20 miles south of Austin, is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering. So, if your name is Kyle and you’ve wanted to break a world record, your time to shine is Sunday, May 21. There just needs to be more than 2,325 Kyles in Kyle at 4 p.m. that day.

The same-name record has been held since 2017 by Kupreski Kosci in Bosnia and Herzegovina with a total of 2,325 participants named Ivan.

The gathering will be held at Lake Kyle Park the last day of the Kyle Fair, and it’ll be the city’s fourth attempt at the record. According to the city, in previous years, Kyles have come from as far as Massachusetts to participate.

There is no cost to participate and entry to the Kyle Fair is free. The only rule is that participants’ names must be spelled “Kyle.”

“We’re very excited about the upcoming, inaugural Kyle Fair and have high hopes that this event will bring out the Kyles needed to grab a spot in the record books,” City of Kyle Special Events Manager Claudia Rocha said, adding that Kyles of all ages and sizes will be needed “to get close to the record set five years ago.”

Eligible Kyles are asked to sign in at the VIP Tent beforehand and a group photo will follow. All Kyles who participate will be given a free Kyle Fair T-shirt of their choice.