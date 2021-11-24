(KTLA) – A pregnant woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident that stemmed from a hit-and-run crash over the weekend on a Florida street, police said Monday. The incident happened after a 40-year-old motorcyclist was struck by a Kia in Orange City on Saturday evening, according to local authorities.

Orange City Police Department officials alleged that 35-year-old Sara Morales “intentionally hit” Andrew Derr, then fled. Derr was uninjured and remained on the motorcycle. He and witnesses tried to get Morales to stop. She refused to pull over and they followed her in an effort to identify her, according to a police news release.

Morales drove to her home and called 911. She allegedly grabbed a gun from the house and went back outside to confront Derr and the witnesses, according to the release.

Derr had a handgun on him, and he drew the weapon and opened fire on Morales, hitting her multiple times, according to police, who said Derr had a valid Florida permit to carry a concealed weapon. Morales was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Local television station WOFL reported that Morales worked for the Volusia County library system and was four to five months pregnant with her second child. Derr remained on scene until officers arrived, and he is cooperating with investigators, police said.

A handgun belonging to Morales was found at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and no charges were immediately filed, according to police.