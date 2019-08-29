California 4-year-old celebrates birthday at Costco

NORFOLK, CA (KRQE)- There’s nothing like celebrating your birthday at your favorite place in the world and for 4-year-old Armando, that means going to Costco.

The Costco warehouse in Norfolk, California blocked off its food court earlier this month to help its biggest fan celebrate his fourth birthday. Armando Martinez brought family and friends to his Costco-themed bash which was complete with food samples. “membership cards”, and the store’s famous pizza.

Guests at the party indulged in tasty food, conga lines, and even a game of name that Costco price on some of Armando’s favorite items from the store.