Brutal attack of man outside convenience store caught on surveillance video

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS

KLEIN, Texas (CNN) – Authorities in Texas are looking for a group of suspects after they were caught on surveillance video beating a man outside a convenience store Sunday.

The assault took place Sunday in Klein and apparently began with a dispute inside the store.

In surveillance video, the 24-year-old victim – who said he only stopped at the store to get snacks and cigarettes – is hit and kicked just after he walked out to the parking lot.

“I definitely want them caught,” said the 24-year-old, who asked that he and his girlfriend not be identified out of fear for their safety.

“I’ve gotten death threats,” his girlfriend said.

The encounter started inside the store. On the surveillance video, the man can be seen at the checkout counter, crowded by other customers.

“I looked over and I said there’s a line for a reason,” he said.

Words were exchanged – he said the group mocked his hair and clothes.

He paid and left.

In the parking lot, the group approached him and one of the assailants punched him in the face, then the blows came one after another. He says he just took the beating, which included six kicks to the head from five people in all.

“The fifth one, at the end, came out of the store (after purchasing his goods) and came up to me and kicked me in the face and said ‘black lives matter, b****.’”

The victim said they didn’t even leave quickly.

“It seemed like they were proud of it,” he said.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office is asking the public to call crime-stoppers with tips about who the attackers are so they can be held accountable.

“I really hope they’re caught before someone else gets hurt and I hope that the people take this and they don’t say it’s white against black – I don’t want this to be the statement,” said the woman. “I want it to be, ‘here’s a man who was checking out and stood up for himself and he was targeted for that.’”