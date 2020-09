Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform as two fans sit among cardboard characters from the show South Park during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos played in front of less than 5,000 fans during Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High. One group of “fans” in the stands during the game against the Buccaneers were cutouts of characters from the hit show, South Park.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, there were more than 1,800 South Park cutouts.