Police are responding to the shooting of two police officers in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola says the two officers involved were with BRPD.

The two officers were taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.

#BREAKING Ambulance arriving at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after 2 BRPD officers were shot. A van and a police motorcycle were following it pic.twitter.com/KLuIR2gRQo — Deon Guillory (@DeonGuillory) April 26, 2020

Below is a livestream from just outside Our Lady of the Lake.

Police presence at Our Lady of the Lake hospital where the officers involved were taken