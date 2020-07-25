Base lifts lockdown on Hurlburt Field after reported active shooter

National

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (7:13 PM) — The lock down was lifted and the base has given the all clear.

Hurlburt Field, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Air Force say a domestic disturbance involving an active shooter was reported at Hurlburt Field Friday.

According to a press release, the base is currently on lockdown and only allowing essential workers on base. Visitors will not be authorized until further notice.

The U.S. Air Force continue on to say that base and local law enforcement have control of the situation.

News 5 will keep you update as more information is released.

