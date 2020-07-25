UPDATE (7:13 PM) — The lock down was lifted and the base has given the all clear.
Hurlburt Field, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Air Force say a domestic disturbance involving an active shooter was reported at Hurlburt Field Friday.
According to a press release, the base is currently on lockdown and only allowing essential workers on base. Visitors will not be authorized until further notice.
The U.S. Air Force continue on to say that base and local law enforcement have control of the situation.
News 5 will keep you update as more information is released.
LATEST STORIES:
- Female pilot born without arms takes flight on 30th anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
- Base lifts lockdown on Hurlburt Field after reported active shooter
- Missing dog reunited with Albuquerque family after found in another state 3 years later
- New Mexico United fans show support as team heads to away game
- Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office writes first citation for man not wearing mask