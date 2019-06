FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Border Patrol agent Vincent Pirro walks towards prototypes for a border wall in San Diego. Customs and Border Protection said Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, President Trump’s eight border-wall prototypes will be torn down to make way for a secondary barrier separating California from Mexico. A federal […]

Two of the highest-priority, Pentagon-funded border wall projects are on hold at least for now.

A federal judge in California blocked President Donald Trump from building the sections with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. on Friday immediately halted the administration’s efforts to redirect military-designated funds to planned projects to add 51 miles of fence in two areas.