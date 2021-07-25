Border Patrol’s El Paso sector migrant numbers show increase

EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – The United States Border Patrol’s latest numbers in the El Paso sector show a major increase in the number of migrants trying to cross the border. This fiscal year, Border Patrol has encountered more than 135,000 migrants – nearly six times as many people as reported in 2020.

they say more than 77% are single adults not seeking asylum. Nearly 16,000 accompanied children have been found, which is more than three times last year’s total. El Paso sector agents have also arrested more than 1,800 people in 195 stash houses.

