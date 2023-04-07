MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is teaming up with U.S. Border Patrol to help name their four new horses.

Viewers will have the chance to participate and nominate the most fitting names for each horse. Each horse is a male.

The photos below show each horse’s unique personalities and traits that may help pick out a name.

Instagram: @BorderPatrol (Source: Border Patrol press release)

Nominations for names will be held now through April 14.

Voting for the names will take place from April 17 through April 30.

The names will be revealed on May 6.

To participate visit, https://www.valleycentral.com/kveo-contests/name-the-customs-border-patrol-horses/.