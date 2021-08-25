Border Patrol finds 12 immigrants crammed in SUV, suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off a tough season in 2020, where UNM went 4-10 in a COVID-19 shortened year, the Lobo women's volleyball team is excited to bounce back in 2021. "With last year, we had to overcome a lot of challenges. So, we are going to go in with all our new skills and everything that we have learned. So, I think this is going to be a great year," said UNM junior Libero Alena Moldan.

UNM Volleyball Head Coach, Jon Newman-Gonchar says that last year made the team even closer and prepared for what's ahead. "You know, at the end of the day this crew push through and it's been massive for us in the learning spectrum to go hey, we have seen how hard this can get and now we know we can push through almost anything," said Coach Newman-Gonchar.