Border Patrol finds 12 immigrants crammed in SUV, suspect arrested

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The Border Patrol has arrested a suspected human smuggler. Earlier this week, agents from Lordsburg and Deming found a Chevrolet Tahoe with 12 people crammed inside. Border Patrol did not say where the immigrants came from nor did it identify the suspect.
Meanwhile, Border Patrol agents also say they stopped smugglers acting as agents Tuesday. An SUV, which Border Patrol says is a fake patrol vehicle was stopped near Tucson carrying 10 immigrants. The driver was also wearing a fake uniform. No information about the driver has been released.