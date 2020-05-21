Border Patrol agents seize 1,000 counterfeit COVID-19 tests, items

EL PASO, TX (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers report seeing an increase of unapproved, counterfeit and non-FDA compliant COVID-19 tests, sanitizer face masks, and other items crossing the border since the beginning of the pandemic.

Border Patrol agents from the Santa Teresa port of entry seized 1,000 counterfeit COVID-19 Rapid Tests on May 16. CBP reports agents encountered a 36-year-old Mexican man who was traveling into Mexico with a suitcase.

The man was interviewed and reportedly had inconsistencies in his story. Upon investigating his suitcase, agents found the counterfeit items, and the kits were seized pending further investigation.

On May 17, CBP officers from the Ysleta port of entry stopped a 62-year-old U.S. woman who had 1,000 facemasks, 2,740 mask filters, and 60 one-liter bottles of hand sanitizer. All of the items lacked proper registration, labeling and were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. All of the items were seized.

