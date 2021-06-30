Border Patrol agents discover El Paso stash house with 35 migrants inside

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports 36 migrants were discovered by Border Patrol agents at a residence in El Paso, Texas. | Image courtesy U.S. Border Patrol

EL PASO, T.X. (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports 36 migrants were discovered by Border Patrol agents at a residence in El Paso, Texas. In a press release, CPB states that the discovery was made on June 28 while agents were working with the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit.

The agency explains that the El Paso Sector has seen an increase in the number of single adults crossing the border illegally this year. CPB reports that in comparison to the Family Unit Crisis of fiscal year 2019, there has been an increase of 261% for single adult encounters.

As of the end of May 2019, the El Paso Sector reports it has encountered 86,536 single adults. Thirty-five individuals were returned back to Mexico and of the 35, CBP says seven individuals were Mexican, 19 were Guatemalans, seven were Ecuadorans, one was Nicaraguan, and one was Honduran.

Authorities say prosecution is pending for one Mexican national who was the caretaker of the home.