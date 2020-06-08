Bonnie Pointer, early member of Pointer Sisters, dies at 69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bonnie Pointer, a Grammy-winning founding member of the Pointer Sisters, who was essential to the group’s early success but left the group before most of their biggest hits, died Monday.

Pointer died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles, publicist Roger Neal said. She was 69.

FILE – In this June 16, 2012 file photo, Bonnie Pointer attends the 100th Anniversary of The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, has died. Publicist Roger Neal says Pointer died of cardiac arrest in Los Angeles on Monday. She was 69. (Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP, File)

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” sister Anita Pointer said in a statement. “Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

The four Pointer sisters, Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June, grew up singing in church in Oakland, California, where their father was a minister.

NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE 1974 — Pictured: The Pointer Sisters (l-r) Ruth Pointer, Anita Pointer, Bonnie Pointer, June Pointer (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

It was Bonnie, shortly after graduating high school, who first wanted to move out of church and into clubs to pursue a professional singing career.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. My prayers & heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends & fans. I pray peace for her family & that soon sweet memories of her will bring smiles to their faces before bringing tears to their eyes🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WTvZIo7xEu — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) June 8, 2020

“The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie,” Anita Pointer said in her statement.

She convinced younger sister June to join her, and the two began doing gigs together as a duo in 1969. Eventually they’d convince their two older sisters, who were already married with children, to join them.

Motown Museum mourns the loss of #Motown alumni Bonnie Pointer, who passed away earlier today. She was known for her high energy, spunk and strong vocal abilities. We send our condolences to her family, friends and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/qC9fgJZG8G — Motown Museum (@Motown_Museum) June 8, 2020

The quartet brought unique fusion of funk, soul and 1940s-style jazz, scat and pop to their act, often dressing in a retro style that resembled their forerunners the Andrews Sisters.

They worked as backup singers for Taj Mahal, Boz Scaggs, Elvin Bishop and others before releasing their self-titled debut album was released in 1973, and the song “Yes We Can Can” became their breakout hit.

They followed up with “That’s A Plenty,” which featured an eclectic mix of musical styles ranging from jazz to country and pop. They won a Grammy Award in 1974 for best country vocal performance by a group for the song “Fairytale,” which Bonnie co-wrote.