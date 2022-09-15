YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a set of remains found in Ohio last month belong to a woman missing since 2017.

Amy Hambrick, 29, was last seen in November 11, 2017. She was leaving Youngstown, Ohio, to visit a friend in North Jackson, but her family said she never made it.

“I know that there are people who know what happened to Amy,” Debby Dolin, Hambrick’s mother, told Nexstar’s WKBN in 2018.

On Tuesday morning, officials with the Youngstown Police Department confirmed that human bones, later identified as Hambrick’s remains, had been found in a wooded area on the east side of the city.

At the press conference, Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the remains were found by a woman who was looking for her missing dog in the woods. They were wrapped in a cloth that was then taken to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

The bones were assembled by Dr. Loren Lease of the anthropology department at Youngstown State University, and forensic dentists were able to identify Hambrick based on her jawbone and dental records, Simon said.

Because of the condition of the remains, the cause of death will be listed as undetermined, Simon said. He added that the case is actively under investigation.

“Someone knows what happened,” Simon said.

Although investigators know the bones had been in the woods for some time, there was no way to tell by their condition how long they had been in that location, or even how long it has been since Hambrick died, the chief said.

Detectives will be interviewing and reinterviewing anyone believed to have information, and further tests on the remains will be performed to determine if additional evidence can be found, according to Simon.

Since Hambrick’s disappearance, the Youngstown Police Department has used interviews, cadaver-searching dogs and warrants on electronic devices to try and find her, to no avail. Family members were also active in trying to find out what happened to her.

Hambrick also left behind a daughter, who was only 10 when she disappeared.

They “were like two peas in a pod,” Dolin told WKBN in 2018. “She misses her mommy so much.”

Three of Hambrick’s family members were at the press conference on Tuesday morning. They were ushered out by Mayor Jamael Tito Brown after officials were done speaking, so they would not have to answer questions from the media. Simon said in a statement that the family had asked for privacy.

The discovery of Hambrick pares the list of long-term missing person cases the Youngstown Police Department is working to 14. Simon urged anyone who may have information on any of those cases to contact police.