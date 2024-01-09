BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Remember the body spray trend of your youth? It’s back

Cucumber Melon. Sweet Pea. Juniper Breeze. If those scents unlocked core memories for you, you probably grew up in the early 2000s, when body sprays, often purchased from Bath & Body Works or the Body Shop, had an absolute chokehold on tweens and teens. Their appeal made sense — they were more affordable and accessible than perfumes. They were also easy to take to school and stash in your locker to touch up your signature scent throughout the day. And now, as many Y2K trends make a comeback, body sprays are also back, baby.

Online searches for body sprays are up 9.8% compared to last year, and the #bodymist hashtag has exceeded 1.4 billion views on TikTok (yes, billion with a “B”). A combination of millennial nostalgia and a younger generation that’s embracing old trends that have come back around has converged, and now, it’s time to ditch the parfum and mist on some body spray, whether it’s a new scent from SOL DE JANEIRO or Henry Rose or something nostalgic from Victoria’s Secret or Bath and Body Works.

Body Sprays are back

SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist in Cheirosa ’71

This warm, amber spray has notes of caramelized vanilla, sea salt, toasted macadamia, white chocolate and coconut blossom.

“I was shocked to discover how much I loved this body spray — I haven’t thought about these since the early 2000s. This is the company behind the TikTok-viral Bum Bum Cream, and it has a soft, subtle scent with hints of vanilla,” said one of our editors.

SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist in Cheirosa ’62

Looking for a sunny, summery scent? This body spray will instantly transport you to the beach, with its notes of pistachio, almond, heliotrope, jasmine petals, vanilla, salted caramel and sandalwood.

SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist in Cheirosa ’68

If fresh, floral and feminine are the vibes you’re looking for in your body spray, you’ll want to give this one a try. It has notes of pink dragonfruit, lychee, Brazilian jasmine, ocean air, hibiscus, soft vanilla and sun musk.

Henry Rose Mustang Sally Body Spray

This Henry Rose body spray offers a fresh and layerable scent that brings to mind citrus fruits, with notes of petitgrain oil, Valencia orange flower and ambertonic.

Ellis Brooklyn SEA Fragrance Body Mist

In this body spray, you’ll find a sent that’s light, fresh and effervescent — much like the sea. It has notes of mandarin, pineapple leaves and tonka bean.

Nostalgic body sprays you can still buy

Victoria’s Secret Shimmer Body Mist

This is a scent that’s sure to take you back. Alongside notes of juiced plum and crushed freesia, this body spray also delivers a subtle shimmer effect.

Victoria’s Secret Bare Vanilla Body Spray

Bare Vanilla offers a clean and refreshing scent, with notes of whipped vanilla and soft cashmere.

Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Fragrance Mist in Japanese Cherry Blossom

One of Bath and Body Works’ most classic scents, Japanese Cherry Blossom is a fresh, floral and feminine body spray that’s as nostalgic as they come.

Bath & Body Works Fine Fragrance Mist in Into the Night

Into the Night body spray is feminine and alluring, with notes of dark berries, midnight jasmine and rich amber.

