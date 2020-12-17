Bodies of missing Virginia couple found; son charged with murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police confirmed that two bodies discovered in Richmond, Virginia, are those of a missing couple officers had feared could be in danger. Police say the missing woman’s son, who is in his 20s, is in custody and charged with homicide and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to police, Trevon Powell, the son of Sandra Powell-Wyche, was arrested after detectives found her and her husband, Curtis Wyche, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were found after detectives searched their home. Earlier in the day, Richmond Police Department asked the public for help in finding the missing couple, whom they believed could be in danger.

The department said Powell-Wyche, 49, was last seen at her job on Monday. Officers originally said they went to the couple’s home Tuesday evening after she didn’t show up for work. Police said Wyche, 36, was last seen at the home Sunday.

The discovery came after pleas on social media from the couple’s friends and family, begging others to spread the word, share photos of their loved ones and call the police if anyone had seen the couple.