SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The bodies of three skiers killed after a southern Colorado avalanche have been airlifted from the scene.

San Juan County officials say Seth Bossling, Andy Jessen, and Adam Palmer – all of Eagle County, Colorado – were with a group of seven, skiing near Silverton Monday afternoon. The avalanche left four of them buried.

One skier was rescued that day. However, crews could not retrieve the remains of Bossling, Jessen, and Palmer until Thursday afternoon.