NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An organization tasked with the implementation of technology aimed at preventing impaired driving released new recommendations for the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Technical Working Group on Advanced Impaired Driving Prevention Technology (TWG) is an independent body established in June 2022 to research how to use impaired driving technology as mandated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in November 2021.

The TWG is recommending putting systems into vehicles that can detect blood alcohol content as well as tech that can monitor driving. These will be cameras and other sensors that, they say, will eventually detect impairment from other drugs, and distracted and drowsy driving. This is based on months of research by the group’s auto safety experts and consumer advocates.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujan and U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell (D- Mich.) worked together to include the HALT Act in President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. The HALT Act promotes the research and development of advanced drunk and driving technology.