OKLAHOMA (KRQE) – Bless Me, Ultima was set to be under review in Oklahoma for alleged obscene content, but the attorney general there quickly reserved course. According to KRQE News 13’s Oklahoma City affiliate, the acclaimed novel by New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya, books were flagged in Oklahoma after parents complained they were inappropriate for schoolchildren.

Other books up for review included Lord of the Flies, Of Mice and Men, and Brave New World. The Oklahoma attorney general’s office said last Wednesday they would review the books, but then announced the next day they are not conducting the investigation. The AG’s office did not specify why they were not moving forward with the review but said it will monitor the situation.