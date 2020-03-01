Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

Billionaire Tom Steyer ends 2020 Democratic presidential bid

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, S.C., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – California climate activist Tom Steyer is suspending his presidential campaign. Steyer announced Saturday night in Columbia, South Carolina, that he was dropping out of the White House race.

After spending nearly $24 million on television advertising in the state, he finished in third place, behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primary.

Steyer rose to national prominence as a climate change activist and by investing heavily in a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

His presidential campaign was focused on South Carolina, where he sought to appeal to black voters by decrying yawning inequalities in American life that he said were caused by racism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞