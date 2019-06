Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden arrives fore a campaign rally at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden says he’s not the candidate for Democrats who want a president who adds to the nation’s division and leads with a clenched fist and a hard heart.

Biden told thousands at a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday that he wants to offer Americans a different path.

While a moderate message doesn’t play well with those on the party’s left wing, Biden assured voters that he knows how to win a bare-knuckle fight even if he thinks the fighting needs to stop.