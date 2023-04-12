NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced today, Apr. 12, that assistance has been made available for the Navajo Nation. The assistance is aimed at helping tribal recovery efforts in areas that have been affected by severe winter storms and flooding that happened in January.

The funding was authorized by President Biden yesterday. The money will be used for emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities that were damaged in the severe weather.

The Federal Coordinating Officer for recovery operations is Benigno B. Ruiz. FEMA says, “Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the tribe and warranted by the results of further assessments.”