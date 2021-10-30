Biden administration discussing $450,000 payments to migrants separated at border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Biden administration continues in their talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated at the border during the Trump era ‘Zero tolerance’ policy. According to a person familiar with the discussions, the payments are to be made to settle lawsuits.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that the Biden administration was planning on giving $450,000 to each person affected.

The Department of Justice, The Department of Homeland Security, and The Department of Human Services are considering the payments that would equal nearly $1 million per family and would cost American taxpayers at least $1 billion.

The payments are to be made as compensation for the separations that lawsuits claim led to lasting psychological trauma.

Court records show that the administration hopes to reach a deal by the end of next month.

