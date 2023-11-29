(KTLA) – Beyoncé credited her fierceness as a trait she inherited from her mother, Tina Knowles.

That was put on display when Tina Knowles did not hold back on slamming claims that her oldest daughter had lightened her skin for the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.”

On Saturday, the “Savage” singer, whose self-proclaimed alter ego is Sasha Fierce, debuted an icy silvery blonde hair color along with a long silver Versace gown. The combination went along with the silver and chrome theme of her Renaissance World Tour.

While many praised the look, some claimed the singer’s skin tone appeared lighter. Some even went as far as to accuse the 32-time Grammy award winner of lightening her skin.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé’s mom hit back full force in a lengthy post on Instagram, which was the caption to a video montage of her daughter over her famous song “Brown Skin Girl.”

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” the former beauty salon owner wrote. “She does a film, called the ‘Renaissance,’ where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy?”



“Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement, clown… ‘ALIEN Superstar ‘duh!” she continued.

Tina Knowles then slammed a person, she said, who was tied to TMZ who tried to reach out for comment from Queen Bey’s hairstylist, Neal Farinah.

“What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal, Beyoncé’s, hairstylist,” she wrote. “She was from TMZ, to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal.”

Beyoncé’s fashion designer mom said that made her “blood boil.”

“This white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness. What’s really most disappointing is that some Black people, yes you bozos, that’s on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand that Black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days,” she explained. “I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented Black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?”

She said she is “sick and tired of people attacking” her daughter.

“Every time she does something that she works her a– off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, and double standards, you perpetuate those things,” she said. “Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her. I am sick of you losers.”

She did acknowledge that Beyoncé wasn’t going to be happy with her statement.

“I know that she is going to be p-ssed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can,” she wrote. “She lifts up and promotes Black women and underdogs at all times.”

Tina Knowles’ comments were flooded with support for her speaking out.

“I love you so much Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way,” commented Keke Palmer.

“Insecure” creator Issa Rae cheered: “Go Off!”

“A mother standing up for her daughter. Well said!” wrote Jessie J.

“Let ’em know!” wrote Roland S. Martin.

“Snaps to all this!” wrote “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo. “You have EVERY right to stand behind your baby girl!!! Love you.”