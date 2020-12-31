Best of 2020: See amazing viewer photos from every month of this year

DENVER (KDVR) — While many would rather forget 2020 altogether, there were still some great moments in 2020. We decided to take a look back at the best viewer photos shared with us over the last year. Here are the photos, separated by month.

Cheers to 2021! May it be a significantly better year!

January

Albert Huseman

Benjamin Huseman

Chip White

Curtis Drew

Curtis Drew

Jamie Rogers

Jamie Rogers

Jamie Rogers

Jeannene Evenstad

Jeannene Evenstad

Jeff Hall

Jeff Hall

Joanne Furton

Joseph Alsko

Joseph Alsko

Kimmie Randall

Kimmie Randall

Mike Drake

Molly McCormick

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

We would love to see your favorite picture you took in 2020! Share it to our gallery by clicking the “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this article.

Moon rise from Fallbrook.

Next Read: