DENVER (KDVR) — Bears are smart animals. One in Steamboat Springs was clever enough to get itself inside a home but couldn’t figure out how to get out.

As you can see in the video sent by H. Hannah above, the bear is hanging out an upstairs window of a home it entered through a window downstairs. Luckily, the residents weren’t home so neighbors called police, according to Steamboat Radio’s Shannon Lukens.

After the bear was in the home on Wednesday afternoon, it tried to get out of an upper-level window numerous times but wouldn’t make the jump, Lukens told FOX31. It eventually pulled itself back inside and made its way back downstairs. The bear went back to the original window that it broke into, and managed to get out and head back into the neighborhood.

Local police alerted Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the incident.

Bear ate pork chops, hit up pantry snacks

Homeowner Ryan MacFarlane said he was at work when he learned a bear had climbed into his house through a window on the first floor.

“He got his nails in there and just ripped that window right open and got inside and helped himself to my pork chops I had out for dinner that night, got some snacks out of the pantry and knocked over the plants — nothing too crazy,” MacFarlane told FOX31’s Samantha Spitz.

Making its way up to the master bedroom, said the bear got locked inside and tried to climb out of the window.

“The officer went in and actually opened the door to the bedroom so that the bear could go out,” MacFarlane said.

A bear got into a Steamboat Springs home but couldn’t figure out how to get out (Photo credit: H. Hannah)

Eventually, the bear left the same way it came in.

“I was definitely anxious to get there, and the thought was going through my mind that there were going to be thousands and thousands of dollars in damage. And that wasn’t the case this time. Grateful that he was a respectful house guest,” MacFarlane said.

Rachael Gonzales with Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears are starting to come out. It’s most common to see them in the fall months, when they’re trying to pack on the pounds before hibernation.

“Bears are opportunistic,” Gonzales said. “They’re going to go for the easiest, more filling item.”

Gonzales said it’s important to prevent teaching bears bad habits.

“Starting those practices now, locking up your trash, closing windows and doors — again, doing our part to not teach bears bad habits, because once they learn bad habits, they’re going to keep doing that bad habit,” Gonzales said.

Bearproof your property

CPW says to be loud and make loud noises to try and chase it away if you encounter a bear, but to never approach it.

The best way to stay safe is to keep them away by being proactive. Here are some tips to bearproof your home from CPW:

Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.

Be responsible about trash and bird feeders.

Burn food off barbecue grills and clean after each use.

Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.

Don’t leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.

Pick fruit before it ripens, and clean up fallen fruit.

Talk to your neighbors about doing their part to be bear responsible.

CPW says the most common thread in bear-human conflicts is access to food. The best way to avoid any encounters is to follow tips from wildlife experts.