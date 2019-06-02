BCSO arrest man for firing gun and hitting house Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man for firing a gun multiple times, hitting a house. According to the criminal Complaint, BCSO says 29-year old Allan Carver was driving home with a friend early Saturday morning.

Deputies say he became very angry, mentioned shooting a cop, and shot two rounds from the car through the sunroof. Carver then allegedly went inside his southwest Albuquerque home, grabbed an AR-15, and fired shots at a nearby home.

He was taken into custody and appeared in court Sunday Morning. Judge David Murphy spoke to the defendant by saying, "the state has filed its motion for pretrial detention in this case. What that means, your case will be transferred to the District Court where a District Court Judge will make a decision on whether you will be detained while the case is pending."

Carver's previous arrests include drug possession and aggravated assault.