VALHALLA, N.Y. (WPIX) — A baby girl who was shot in the face in New York City more than three months ago was released from the hospital Friday.

At just 11 months old, the little girl was hit on her left cheek by a stray bullet while sitting inside a parked car with her mother, Miraide Gomez, when a gunman fired shots in The Bronx on Jan. 19, according to police. She was taken to a hospital. Police initially described her condition as critical.

Two days after the shooting, she spent her first birthday in the hospital. A vigil was held at the location of the shooting to honor her. A GoFundMe page was set up by a woman claiming to be the child’s aunt to assist the baby’s family with medical expenses.

After more than three months of medical treatment, the baby was released from Blythedale Children’s Hospital in Valhalla. Gomez said her daughter’s recovery has been a “miracle medical journey.”

“Here we are and she’s walking, which is something that they told us might not happen,” Gomez said.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting. The New York Police Department offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The suspect, described as a man with a medium build, was last seen wearing a face mask, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike logo on the front, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers. He fled in a gray car, police said.

Anyone with information can submit tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial (888) 57-PISTA (74782).