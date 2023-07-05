NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some Americans were excited to celebrate the Fourth of July with an iconic American sight, baby bald eagles. The tourists were white water rafting when they pulled off to the side to enjoy the view.

“Very young, they don’t even have their white spot yet, which means they’re less than three years old. And they can’t even fly yet. And when we were passing them the first time, I didn’t even see them. But my mom was like ‘Look! Look, look!'” said one of the observers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service advises keeping at least 330 feet between you and an eagle’s nest. Touching any part of an eagle, even an abandoned feather, is strictly against federal law.

Eagles usually lay between two to three eggs per clutch, and the birds are expected to be flying by the time they are 14 weeks old.