CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped six cents over the past two weeks, to $3.31 per gallon. That’s $1.07 more than a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil increases and demand goes up in Europe, where refineries are switching from burning gas to oil-based fuels.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.77 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 11 cents to $3.45 a gallon.
