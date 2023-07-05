COLORADO (KRQE) – New avalanche control equipment is set to be installed in southwest Colorado. The changes will come to US Highway 550 over Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray.

According to a Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) press release, remote avalanche control systems will be installed at three known snow slide path locations: near the pass summit above the highway, at the Blue Point and Blue Willow slide paths (Mile Marker 81), and near the Alpine Loop start at the Mother Cline slide path (Mile Marker 89).

The systems produce controlled avalanches by mixing oxygen and propane (or hydrogen gas) into exploder nozzles at high-risk zones. “These are the first fixed systems to be installed on US 550, and the units are being set at the most ideal locations to more effectively trigger these known slide paths,” CDOT Southwest Region Transportation Director Julie Constan said. “As in other locations across our state’s mountain passes, the remote-controlled systems will enable more efficient avalanche control, making the areas safer for CDOT crews and travelers.”

Installation of the systems will begin on July 10. More information on traffic for the area during installation can check the CDOT website.