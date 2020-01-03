Austin police: 1 killed, 3 injured in stabbing attack on South Congress; suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least one person died after four people were injured in a stabbing attack in downtown Austin Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says this happened on the 500 block of South Congress Avenue near West Riverside Drive around 8:12 a.m. Austin Police say the suspect is in custody and no other known suspects are outstanding.

ATCEMS said one person, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, and a fourth patient refused treatment.

In February 2019, a KXAN investigation analyzed stabbing crimes in Austin. At that time, Austin had 12 deadly stabbings since 2016, including the first two homicides of 2019. KXAN is working to get updated numbers from this past year. KXAN is also following up with Austin police, who at the time did not separately monitor stabbings.

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Ave Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Ave Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Ave Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Ave Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Ave Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alex Hoder)

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Ave Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Scene of a deadly stabbing on South Congress Ave Jan. 3, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Update to incident in 500 Block of Congress Ave: One person is confirmed deceased. PIO is enroute. Homicide briefing time TBD. https://t.co/NwU4c8CXLg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020