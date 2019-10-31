Austin family transforms home into Harry Potter wizarding world

(KRQE)- One family is taking their love of Harry Potter to a whole new level this Halloween.

Joel and Amanda Pace take great pride in transforming their property into scenes right out of the wizarding world. The decorating began as a way to help make Amanda happy during cancer treatments and to raise money for charity.

Three years later, and the Texas family isn’t slowing down. They continue to add more structures to ramp up their own version of Diagon Alley.

New updates to the attraction include a fire breathing dragon atop the Gringotts Bank and the triple-decker Knight Bus. The Pace’s Halloween Harry Potter spectacle opens on Halloween and runs through November 2.