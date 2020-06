Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man

“RIP Rayshard” is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy’s restaurant during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta police officer has been fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and a second officer was placed on administrative duty. The move announced by police early Sunday comes on the heels of the resignation of Atlanta’s police chief following the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Police identified the fired officer as Garrett Rolfe. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she doesnโ€™t believe the shooting was justified. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say Brooks resisted arrest after he failed a field sobriety test and a struggle ensued over a Taser.

Police say 36 people were arrested at Saturday night protests. Police have released body camera and dash camera footage.