Person hit and killed by airplane on ABIA runway Thursday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police are responding to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday night, after a person was struck by an airplane on a runway.

ATCEMS reports that one adult was pronounced dead at the scene. ABIA reports that the incident happened on Runway 17R, which is now closed.

ABIA also reports that the plane was carrying a domestic flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement on Thursday night, saying:

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a pedestrian fatality on a runway at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.

According to preliminary information, the pilot of Southwest Airlines Flight 1392 reported seeing a person on Runway 17-Right, shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at 8:12 p.m. Central Time on Thursday.

The driver of an Airport Operations vehicle subsequently reported finding the victim on the runway. FAA investigators are on their way to the site and will assist the Austin Police Department and other officials in determining whether the aircraft struck the victim.

Please contact the Austin Police Department and the Austin Aviation Department for additional information about the victim and the operating status of the airport.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

