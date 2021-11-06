Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for private businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Federal Vaccine mandate for private businesses that have more than 100 employees. In the ruling, the court said that “The petitions give cause to believe that there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate.”

The decision comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the administration over its “unlawful [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] OSHA vax mandate’ saying that the mandate on private businesses was “unconstitutional.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the action stops Democratic President Joe Biden “from moving forward with his unlawful overreach.”

“The president will not impose medical procedures on the American people without the checks and balances afforded by the constitution,” said a statement from Landry, a Republican.

Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda said the U.S. Department of Labor is “confident in its legal authority to issue the emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing.”

OSHA has the authority “to act quickly in an emergency where the agency finds that workers are subjected to a grave danger and a new standard is necessary to protect them,” she said.



The Biden administration previously stated that U.S. businesses with more than 100 employees had until January 4th to implement the vaccine mandate.

At least 27 states filed lawsuits challenging the rule in several circuits.

The court issued the stay, pending further action.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.