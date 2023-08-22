MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – One person was killed and another injured in an apparent explosion overnight that leveled a multimillion-dollar home in North Carolina owned by NFL cornerback Caleb Farley, said emergency officials.

Authorities confirmed with Nexstar’s WJZY that both victims were male. Their identities were being withheld pending family notification.

The injured person was transported to Atrium Health Main with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Kent Greene, director of Fire Services and Emergency Management for Iredell.

The 6,500-plus-square-foot house, located in Mooresville just off Lake Norman, was mostly reduced to rubble as of Tuesday morning.

Farley was spotted at the scene with family Tuesday, speaking with authorities.

Iredell County Sheriff deputies, Troutman Fire and Mooresville Fire departments were at the scene early Tuesday morning. Dominion Energy officials also responded.

Neighbors told WJZY they heard “a loud explosion” and smelled gas. Some also said the current homeowner, identified as Farley, has lived in the house for less than a year.

“A loud boom, about five minutes to midnight,” Clay Wild, who was out for a morning walk. “A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it.”

He added: “Wake up this morning and walk out and see that is just incredible.”

Neighbor Laura Wild said she was “just freaked out.”

“I can’t believe that house is devastated. It was a beautiful house, and I’m really hoping no one was in there,” she said. “That’s my fear is that someone might have been in there.”

WJZY observed some Mooresville ladder trucks and EMS vehicles leaving the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were at the scene.

The natural-gas home, built in 2016, was listed for just over $2 million in 2022, records showed. Though the circumstances of the explosion have not yet been officially released.