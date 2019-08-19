Apparel company to pay someone $100K to pursue their dream job

(KRQE) – Outdoor clothing brand “prAna” is offering $100,000 to one person, allowing them to quit their job and pursue their dream career.

The winner will have to produce videos documenting their growth and progress towards their goals over the course of a year. To apply, submit a one to three-minute video between Aug. 15 and Sept. 16 explaining what your current job is and what your dream job would be

People interested in applying must be 21-years-old. Click here to learn more about prAna and the contest.