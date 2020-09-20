APD searching for man last seen in Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently searching for a local man last heard from on August 25 in Durango, Colo. and August 29 in the area of Telluride, Colo. Inn Sohn does live in Albuquerque but was in Colorado at the time he was last seen.

Sohn is believed to be alone, driving a 2014 brown Honda 4-door hatchback with California license plate 7DTP255. It is unknown what he was wearing when he was last seen. Sohn has not contacted his family or friends since August 29 which is unusually according to his family.

Colorado law enforcement is also assisting with the investigation. If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Sohn, they are asked to call his father, Hyun Sohn, at (713) 851-5688, the APD Missing Persons on call detective, or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca at (505) 924-6094.