LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Story continues below:
- Entertainment: Are New Mexicans looking forward to ‘Barbie’ or ‘Oppenheimer?’
- Traffic: Bridge repairs prompt daily lane closures on I-25 south near T or C
- Crime: Many question why man accused of killing Alamogordo officer was not behind bars
- KRQE Investigates: New gun evidence links suspect to second double murder case
Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.